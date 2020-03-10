Meet the candidates: Forum at Boyne Tannum

The 2020 elections for Gladstone Regional Council are in full swing.

THE 2020 campaign for Gladstone Regional Council is in full swing with several opportunities to ask questions of those putting their hat into the ring.

Tomorrow night a Meet the Candidates forum will be held at the Tannum Sands State High School performance centre.

The event begins at 6.30pm and will be chaired by Liz Cunningham.

Mayoral candidates will be given five minutes to speak, and councillor hopefuls will have three minutes.

This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Tea and coffee will be available.

The event is presented by Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association.

A Meet the Candidates forum will also be held at 4pm this Thursday at CQUniversity.

The event is hosted by the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gladstone Engineering Alliance and Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited.

GCCI president Joe Smith said he was pleased with how many candidates had confirmed their attendance, and encouraged people to take advantage of the chance to hear from those hoping to represent them.

Gladstone business owner Michael Fearns has challenged incumbent Matt Burnett for the top job as mayor.

There are 21 people running for one of nine councillor positions.

All but two sitting councillors have nominated to run again, with Peters Masters and PJ Sobhanian electing not to run for another term.

Early voting begins from March 16 and the election day will be held on March 28.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Tannum Sands High School, Wednesday 6.30pm

CQUniversity, Thursday 4pm