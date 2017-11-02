Meet the candidates for Burnett

There are currently two candidates challenging incumbent MP Stephen Bennett.

SO far only two candidates have put their hand up to challenge incumbent MP Stephen Bennett for the seat of Burnett.

However that is expected to change in the coming days when the Labor Party finalise its candidate.

An ALP spokesman said the Labor Party has had strong local interest and continued to vet potential candidates for Burnett.

"After due diligence Labor expects to announce a candidate very soon," he said.

"A decision will be made before the close of nominations."

Nominations close at noon on November 7.

Candidate profiles are listed below in alphabetical order:

BENNETT WANTS SUPPORT TO CONTINUE HARD WORK

Name: Stephen Bennett, LNP Member for Burnett

MP Stephen Bennett.

Profile: It has been a privilege to represent the people of Burnett and I'm asking for your support to continue to work hard for you. I have a proven track record in delivering real results for you and your loved ones. Our region now enjoys improved front-line services to keep our community safe, our roads are being fixed and our schools are better resourced so that your kids can get the best start to life.

Millions of dollars have been secured in funding for various sporting and community groups which has delivered countless projects.

I have delivered new ambulance stations, major road upgrades, and played an active role in securing critical infrastructure throughout the region.

If I'm fortunate to be re-elected, I will build the roads, bridges and dams we need, secure essential funding and resources for our schools and frontline services, take action on the cost of living by freezing family car rego costs and putting downward pressure on electricity prices, build safer communities and a cleaner environment.

Superpower: Multiplicity - the ability to be in every corner of the electorate at the same time. That would be very helpful indeed.

ONE NATION FOCUSED ON THE LOCAL PRIORITIES

Name: Ashley Lynch, One Nation candidate for Burnett

Ashley Lynch is the One Nation candidate for Burnett. contributed

Profile: I would like to introduce myself as the One Nation candidate for the electorate of Burnett.

I am committed to representing the people of Burnett and I will fight for the issues that local residents say are important to them. I believe traditional values have made us the great state and nation we are today. I have a rural background and a strong work ethic.

One Nation is taking the time to carefully listen to the concerns of Queenslanders state wide and will allow people their rightful voice in government. Community feedback has revealed local priorities must be to address electricity prices, youth unemployment, water security, health services, road infrastructure and law and order. I seek your support to enable me to deliver these priorities.

Queensland, the greatest state in Australia should be an economic powerhouse with an effective government with strong, commonsense policies that will ensure the future of Queensland for generations to come.

I commit to working closely with the people of Burnett to develop solutions for the issues that impact our region while together progressing the key priorities to advance our future prosperity. I will provide a strong voice representing your interests in the Queensland Parliament.

Superpower: Super Strength.

FUNDING FOR CLEAN ENERGY, NOT MINES

Name: Tim Roberts, Greens candidate for Burnett

Tim Roberts is the Greens candidate for Burnett. Contributed

Profile: I emigrated to Australia from London in 1984 and became an Australian citizen soon afterwards. My wife Jane and I have lived in Bargara for the last 20 years. I worked at Central Queensland University and Jane at St Patrick's Primary. Our children both attended Kepnock High School.

Although my career had been in the field of IT as a consultant and academic, I've had a great interest in politics, philosophy, and economics since childhood. I have always believed in democracy, social justice and equality of opportunity - regardless of gender, race or status. I joined the Greens because the foundations of the party match my values.

I am against using taxpayer funds to build new coal mines and strongly support the costed Greens policy initiative to build publicly owned clean energy like wind and solar, and facilitate community-owned clean energy instead of letting the private market take control of our energy system. This will create jobs for our region and mitigate climate change. Having travelled extensively, I believe the electorate of Burnett is one of the very best places in the world.