Meet the building inspector who'll check your house for meth

SAFETY INSPECTION: Brendon Lawn beside an approved inspector's screening kit. He is doing meth inspections for people moving into rental or purchased properties. Matt Taylor GLA050218METH

According to building inspector, Brendon Lawn, approximately twenty percent of rental properties around Australia have been used to manufacture meth amphetamine.

Exposure to meth residue may result in headaches, rashes, eye irritation, sleep disorders and respiratory illness.

Long term exposure, even in small quantities, can have serious health effects, particularly on toddlers crawling across contaminated surfaces.

"If I'm conducting a building and pest inspection on a dwelling and suspect that the previous residents have been making, or using, meth, then I suit up and start swab testing,” said Mr. Lawn.

Signs that meth has been produced in a house include rusting metal light and door knob fittings, or walls stained reddish brown.

But he added, "Most contamination in buildings is caused by people smoking ice, and there are few, if any, obvious indications of drug use.

One tell-tale sign is discovering all the smoke alarms have been disconnected or all the light bulbs are missing, as the bases are used to smoke ice.”

Australia has one of the highest rates of meth use in the world, and Mr. Lawn warns that it's not just older dwellings at risk, but brand new dwellings which may have been contaminated by tradesman smoking ice.

Mr. Lawn advises that the best time to check your property is before sale, or prior to purchase, particularly if you're buying, or selling, a property in an area that is known for meth use.

"If I do find traces of meth, then the results are immediately referred to MethScreen for an in depth test to determine the level of contamination.

If levels are over .5 mg per 10cm2 then the property will need to be decontaminated by a professional decontamination company,” he said.

Currently there is no legislation in place that requires property owners to check if the property has been contaminated, or forensically cleaned after a meth lab raid has been conducted.

"Home buyers wishing to put their minds at ease can call me and arrange a time for a test as part of a pre-purchase building and pest inspection,” said Mr. Lawn.