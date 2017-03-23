Meet the boy behind Mt Larcom's booming chicken business

SOME children may empty the garbage for pocket money but one young farmer has taken a different approach.

Max Cosgrove may just be Gladstone's youngest businessman.

The nine-year-old's business, Max's Chickens, breeds and sells chickens which started when he was given two chickens.

"We bought him a tiny little chicken coop and he wanted to sell eggs from it," Max's mum Belinda said.

"We saw a quad for sale (one rooster and three hens) and he saved up and bought the quad and from there it kept on going."

Belinda said her son did the whole thing himself, including feeding the chickens every morning before school and incubating the eggs.

Max has over 100 chickens and Belinda said he enjoyed the farming aspect of the business venture.

"He tries to have a breed everyone wants and he listens to what people are asking for," she said.

"Maxy's such an outdoorsy boy.

"We'd much rather him be outside with the chickens and cleaning pens than watching telly and being on a computer.

"That's why we support it so much."

Belinda said Max sold 75 birds at the Mt Larcom Show last alone, making it a record for the show.

"People really like to support a little kid ... they come out to the farm and shake his hand and say 'good on ya mate'," she said.

"People are so kind to support a little kid with his dream."

With about 15 pens and about 12 different breeds of poultry, Max has fun with it.

"I don't help him with it, he just goes about it."

Understanding money and expanding his business, Max has learnt from poultry magazines and his parents about responsibilities.

Max told his mother six months ago chickens were his dream.

"He wanted to be Queensland's biggest egg production person," Belinda said.