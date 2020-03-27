ANTHONY Wright feeds hundreds of anxious Centrelink customers each day because it is "the right thing to do".

Centrelink queues in Palm Beach this week have spanned metres as vulnerable Gold Coasters seek shelter for the coronavirus bombshell.

Anthony Wright from the Burger Shack in Palm Beach has been devastated watching unemployed Gold Coasters line up for Centrelink assistance in the last couple of days. Picture: Tim Marsden

Mr Wright, the manager of Palm Beach's Burger Shack, said when he opened the restaurant on Monday he saw a line of more than 150 Gold Coasters and knew he had to do something.

"It is very emotional," he said holding back tears.

"I thought the only thing I can do is try and give them some sort of distraction from what they are going through."

Lyden Bary told the Bulletin that Mr Wright jumped into action "like a true Aussie" by handing out burgers and glasses of water, and found seating for the heat stricken and elderly.

Anthony Wright did not just watch and cry, so he started making burgers, handing out water, and getting the elderly a chair." Picture: Tim Marsden

Mr Wright said he did not want "promotion or glory" for his act of kindness.

"When you look at the people in the line you will understand why I am doing it," he said.

"It is the right thing to do. I cannot just stand here and cry.

"I am sure this is what happened in the Great Depression.

Anthony Wright from the Burger Shack said he did not do it for promotion - just because it was the right thing to do. Picture: Tim Marsden

"We are all in this together and I want to encourage others to do give back too.

"It does not take much to be a good human and be nice. I think we have all forgotten in the

last few years."

The father-of-three said every day there was a Centrelink queue he would "keep helping out as much as he can".

Originally published as Meet the 'Aussie hero' feeding anxious Centrelink customers