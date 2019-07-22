Meet the athletes rubbing shoulders with Olympic greats

GOING SWIMMINGLY: Back from left: Amelia Williams, Joel Rickard, Jake Devine, Lachlan Blake, Kane Martin. Front: Stephanie Elliott, Brooke Copsey, Kai Devine, Rhiannon Copsey and Sadie Maher. The swimmers have just returned from a camp in Europe.

GOING SWIMMINGLY: Back from left: Amelia Williams, Joel Rickard, Jake Devine, Lachlan Blake, Kane Martin. Front: Stephanie Elliott, Brooke Copsey, Kai Devine, Rhiannon Copsey and Sadie Maher. The swimmers have just returned from a camp in Europe. Matt Taylor GLA180719SWIM

SWIMMING: Twelve Gladstone swimmers have returned from the trip of a lifetime, where they had the opportunity to learn from some of the world's best.

Swimmers from the Gladstone Gladiators Club, aged between 12 and 16, travelled to Europe, including to the Czech Republic, with coach Tom Fronek for a swimming carnival he designed five years ago.

The Keep Swimming Camp provided the youngsters an opportunity to experience world-class facilities while learning from Olympic champions and coaches.

Fronek said the team spent four weeks travelling and trained with different teams and experienced a myriad cultures.

"They learnt not only swimming, but looking after themselves and learning from the best, so I think they got a huge amount of knowledge from that,” he said.

"Normally I go by myself and work with the Czech Swimming Federation, this time I have to look after all those people and make sure they're getting the best out of it.

"Those kids were looking after each other, learning from each other, especially the young ones, they were looking up to the older ones and working with them, which was really good.”

In past years the camp has been closed to visitors, however, since opening it to the world last year it has attracted swimmers from New Zealand, Russia and Germany.

Before the camp, the swimmers picked up several medals competing in an open water swim.

Sixteen-year-old Lachlan Blake said he learnt just how young Australia is as a country and the different techniques and facilities on offer overseas.

"We learned a lot of technique, had Olympic swimmers come in and learnt a lot from coach Ian Turner, who is an Olympic swimmer and coach himself,” he said.

"There were some different techniques like the Russian athlete had, but the facilities were really different.

"For me it was about picking up my swim technique for my triathlon career I'd like to pursue.

"We were a really strong squad, they are very strong athletes over there but we realised just how strong we are together.”