Meet the amazing young girl kicking goals with Rugby

Nine-year-old Lyn-Eve Wood, who has cerebral palsy, has been kicking goals with help from the NDIS.

Nine-year-old Lyn-Eve Wood, who has cerebral palsy, has been kicking goals with help from the NDIS.

Lyn-Eve Woods is kicking goals with Gladstone Rugby Union thanks to support from the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The nine-year-old has cerebral palsy, but by taking part in hippotherapy and hydrotherapy

Lyn-Eve has been able to adapt to new ways of developing her strength and reaching her goals.

Lyn-Eve's mum, Janine, said the NDIS had made a huge difference to her daughter "coming out of her shell".

Nine-year-old Lyn-Eve Wood.

"On Thursdays, Lyn-Eve attends hydrotherapy before school and in the afternoon attends hippotherapy," she said.

"Lyn-Eve enjoys attending hippotherapy with another girl her own age, and they often do group activities together, such as throwing the ball to each other on horseback or walking each other's horse.

"She also enjoys hydrotherapy where she can complete exercises easier in the pool with less stress on her body."

Thanks to the formal therapy, Lyn-Eve has also been able to play rugby union with the Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club.

Nine-year-old Lyn-Eve Wood, who has cerebral palsy, has been kicking goals with help from the NDIS.

"She is very passionate about her rugby; however, she had to take last season off as she developed some blurred and double vision, sharp pains in her head and tremors, so doctors and coaches thought it would be best if she had a break and she underwent some testing," Janine said.

"Before her break, her team and all the surrounding area teams were fantastic, as they supported her and all the parents cheered her on.

"She still loves rugby and is missing it terribly, and can't wait to return to the field when she gets clearance from her doctors."

In the meantime, Lyn-Eve is taking part in other group activities, and is considering giving art and music therapy a go this year.

Nine-year-old Lyn-Eve Wood, who has cerebral palsy, has been kicking goals with help from the NDIS.

Lyn-Eve has used her NDIS support to access emotional therapy and physiotherapy and used a wheelchair independently to be more mobile.

"A manual wheelchair continues to ensure Lyn-Eve can join in various activities with her family, which allows us to go on adventures and not have to leave early or carry Lynnie because she's too tired," Janine said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Lyn-Eve received assistance to apply for and implement her NDIS funding from Carers Queensland's NDIS Local Area Coordination Partner in the Community Program for the Gladstone region.

Janine said their local area coordinator, Karyn, had "bent over backwards" to make sure Lyn-Eve's needs were heard and met.

"She is amazing and I am positive Lynnie would still be lacking in support if we didn't have her help," she said.

Carers Queensland can support you to find out more about the NDIS, to apply for funding and to help you get started with the NDIS.

If you have a disability but are not eligible for the NDIS, Carers Queensland can help you identify and link to options for support in your community.

You can also contact Carers Queensland on 1300 999 636, or cq.enquiries@ndis.gov.au