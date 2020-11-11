Meet Queensland’s biggest Origin fan

If you ask Brad Dickfos he is the biggest Queensland State of Origin fan around - and once you have met him it is hard to prove otherwise.

The 55-year-old is rugby league mad.

So is his wife Lynette.

"We met in 1984 and I never imagined I'd find a partner that was as mad on rugby league as I am," Mr Dickfos said.

"We used to go to all the Origin games back when it was called Lang Park, we went to the last game played at Lang Park as well."

In 1991 they were looking to move to Caboolture.

Brad Dickfos and his dog Wally at their Meninga Court home. Picture Annette Dew



And when the real estate agent showed them a block on Meninga Court, in an estate where every street is named after an Origin legend, they couldn't say no.

"We knew this was where our home would be," Mr Dickfos said.

Every year since he has decked out his house in Maroon's memorabilia.

Most of it has been collected from op-shops and charity stores.

This year's display was the biggest one yet - taking six hours to put up.

Two years ago he got a new kelpie, a red one and named it Wally - after his all time favourite rugby league player Wally Lewis.

"He was just such a great player, for Queensland and all the other teams he played for," Mr Dickfos said.

In fact Mr Dickfos is such a big fan of Lewis he stopped following his beloved Broncos when they sacked up - instead barracking for Lewis' new teams.

When Lewis retired Mr Dickfos decided to barrack for the Brisbane Lions for a few years - only throwing his support back to rugby league when the Cowboys entered the fray.

He now has a Cowboys logo tattooed on his arm along with the autographs of Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott.

Brad Dickfos decorates his home at Caboolture every year. Picture Annette Dew

Queenslander - is tattooed on his right forearm.

"My ultimate dream is to get Wally to sign my arm and then get it tattooed on," Mr Dickfos said.

Mr Dickfos said he was very glad to hear the news the series would be going head this year despite COVID-19.

But he wasn't too impressed the first game was held in Adelaide.

"Being the 40th anniversary of Origin I dind't think it was right, it should have been at (Suncorp) but it worked to our advantage in the end," Mr Dickfos said.

Despite the Queensland side having so many young and inexperienced Origin players this series Mr Dickfos is confident they will bring home the shield.

"We have the Wayne Bennett factor, he just brings the best out of those young players, it seems to be his gift," he said.

Brad Dickfos is a super origin fan. Picture Annette Dew

"Queensland players never give up, it is in their blood."

Watching the State of Origin is a family affair in the Dickfos house.

With family members taking turns to host each game.

He is confident Queensland can get the win tonight - but said a decider at Suncorp the following week would also make for good viewing.

The super fan said he fell in love with the sport as a youngster, playing juniors and then continuing through high school and then playing for Gympie at a club level.

Mr Dickfos said he would still be playing if injuries weren't holding him back.

"I could have been like Alfie Langer, I'm sure of it," he said.

The game will kick-off at 7.10pm (AEST) tonight.

Originally published as Meet Queensland's biggest Origin fan