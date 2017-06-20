Meet our two new Dutch doctors at growing medical centre

WHAT'S UP DOC: Elisabeth Witte and Hans Schuit are BITS Medical Centres two new general practitioners.

TIMES have changed since Hans Schuit spent his days getting his fingers stained black while picking fruit in Australia.

When he was 18 Mr Schuit took a year off to holiday in Australia, picking bananas, capsicums and tomatoes at regional towns.

Now for the second time in his life he's back down under, but this time as a qualified general practitioner with his girlfriend and soon-to-be first child.

Mr Schuit and partner Elisabeth Witte are BITS Medical Centre's two new GPs.

They're a welcome addition to the new-look medical centre after the business relocated to a larger building in February.

The couple moved their lives from the Netherlands to Boyne Island, where they say our winter is better than their summer.

The heavily-pregnant Ms Witte spent two days at work before starting maternity leave. Their first child is due this Saturday.

"It was a challenge moving to the other side of the world in the middle of our first pregnancy,” she said.

Both completing their training in the Netherlands, they said working in Australia posed new challenges and opportunities.

Prior to their Boyne Island seachange the pair worked in the Carribean Islands.

"We loved the island temperature and the relaxing lifestyle,” Mr Schuit said.

"As a GP you can do a lot more and learn more in Australia.

"I'm particularly keen to focus on skin cancer surgeries.”

Ms Witte's health background includes working in emergency departments and specialising in paediatrics.

Mr Schuit is already honing his skills on the football field, as the new keeper for the medical centre manager Gaston Boulanger's division two BITS team.

Once their first bub arrives they're keen to enjoy the relaxed, outdoors lifestyle the region offers, by enjoying weekend trips and kite surfing.

The team at BITS Medical Centre now has seven general practitioners and next year its hoped they will have a nurse registrar for training purposes.