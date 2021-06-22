Meet our new Olympic swim super girl

Once a Mackay nipper, Meg Harris is now our new Olympic Games freestyle swimming super girl.

Once a Mackay nipper, Meg Harris is now our new Olympic Games freestyle swimming super girl.

When former Mackay nipper Meg Harris was a child learning to swim, chasing down her older sister was all the motivation she needed. Now Harris is preparing to race the world's best at the Tokyo Olympics

Harris, 19, from Dean Boxall's crack St Peters Western swim squad, has made the 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams after surging to sixth fastest all-time Australian ranking in the 100m (PB 52.92secs) at the Olympic trials late last week.

Only Emma McKeon, Cate and Bronte Campbell, Libby Trickett and Maddie Wilson are ahead of her.

Harris' road to Tokyo 2021 started in Mackay at the Marlin Swim Centre and Pioneer Swimming Club and on the beaches of sugar cane town where she was a nipper at glorious Eimeo Beach.

19-year-old Meg Harris has been named in the Australian Olympic Swimming Team. Pics Tara Croser.

"I loved growing up in a small town like that where we had so much freedom,'' Harris reflected. "We went back for a camp earlier in the year and it was so good being back.''

Harris' early motivation was wanting to beat her older sister Bella in the pool as she progressed through the ranks and up to the crack Mackay Swimming Academy under coach Pat Wright who fondly remembers Harris and the family.

19-year-old Meg Harris has been named in the Australian Olympic Swimming Team. Pics Tara Croser.

"She showed the class of athlete she was when she was here and we are very proud of her. She was a very special girl,'' Wright recalled.

"Nothing worried her, her personality took the ups and downs of swimming and she never thought she was better than anyone else.

"The whole town (of Mackay) has supported Meg and her family because they were brilliant people.''

Meg Harris at Mt St Michael’s with her swim world junior medals

When her parents Darren and Angela Harris moved the family to Brisbane in 2015, Harris, a Mt St Michael's alumni, also had outstanding tuition from Simon Cusack.

But the turning point came when she moved to be coached by national coach Boxall (St Peters Western) who proved to be a master motivator.

"He said she had it and she just had to get her to believe it. And I think this week has made her realise where she is at,'' mum Angela said.

Meg agreed she was self doubter was reluctant to lay her dreams and ambitions out on the table in case she failed, but Boxall fixed that. "

A young Mollie O'Callaghan and Meg Harris - now Olympic team mates.

"The past 12 months has been really great with Dean making me believe in myself.''

Harris said swimming in the same club squad as champions like Ariarne Titmus and Mitch Larkin was overwhelming at first. "But it gave you so much more drive when you see they re successful.''

Harris said she was still in shock at her selection after a mentally and physically demanding period given doubts over the Olympics. "But the past week has made every step of the way worth it, especially making the squad in front of my family and friends.''

Harris will be joined on the Aussie team by St Peters club mate Mollie O'Callaghan who said she was thrilled to know her 100m training partner would be next to her on her first senior Australian team - and an Olympic team to boot.

Originally published as Meet our new Olympic swim super girl