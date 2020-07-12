Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon Meet the man distilling spirits in the High...

Local Faces premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and about at East Shores

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

Life premium_icon MARITIME ODYSSEY: Meet the keeper of our lighthouse...

News premium_icon YOUR VOTE: Readers capture beauty of Gladstone...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Take a tour of Australia's largest...

Horses

Horses premium_icon PHOTOS: Rich history of the July Racing Carnival

News premium_icon FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s biggest events

News premium_icon FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s sports superstars

News premium_icon FLASHBACK: How industry has shaped Gladstone

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: Khanacross event brings in crowds post...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Beloved market returns with big crowd

News premium_icon FLASHBACK: Natural disasters that caused chaos

News

News premium_icon 45 TORNADO PHOTOS: The impact, the destruction, the...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Sunday morning at the marina

News premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: 20+ photos race day in Gladstone

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone out and about in perfect Autumn...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Mother's Day at East Shores

News

News premium_icon FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of the virtual HookUp

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Residents make most of eased restrictions

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone lights up the Dawn

News premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: Readers send in their favourite...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: What Gladstone is doing in isolation

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Small crowds at election booths

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

News

Meet the man distilling spirits in the High Country

by
12th Jul 2020 3:00 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

PECHEY Distilling Company chief distiller Ben Pechey-O'Brien says the secret is to start with clean ingredients.

The company has now added their 1868 Vodka to their growing range.

The sugar-sorghum spirit is fermented for four weeks, before being distilled three times.

The vodka takes its name from the original shed on the Pechey family property, which was built in 1868.

For those wanting to get a bit more hands-on with their alcohol, the distillery is opening to the public for the first time today, from 10am to 4pm.

From this weekend, it will be open every fortnight.

READ MORE HERE

high country hamlets pechey pechey distilling co toowoomba toowoomba businesses vodka
Toowoomba Chronicle