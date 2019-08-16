MEET JASPER: Mine truck gets makeover for worthy cause

A MINE near Moranbah has been given a splash of colour in support of LGBTI+ awareness.

BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC) has painted one of its Poitrel Mine truck trays teal in honour of BHP's LGBTI+ ally network, Jasper.

The idea came to Mick Clutterbuck, a member of the engineering team, after he participated in an LGBTI+ awareness session on site.

The talk inspired him to take action to make a visible statement at the mine as a show of support and to promote inclusion.

JASPER: Poitrel Mine workers with the painted truck. Supplied

"In my role, I lead the delivery of new mining trucks to site, and I thought it was a great opportunity to show our support and have a bit of fun doing it," Mr Clutterbuck said.

"My manager and the site were fully supportive of the idea, as were our Jasper leads, and the tray manufacturer, Austin Engineering, were also very keen to help out."

The truck, aptly named Jasper, has been on site for several days now and has attracted a lot of attention.

Poitrel Mine general manager Sonia Winter has praised the idea, which she said would be a constant reminder to everyone on site about embracing diversity and respectful behaviours.

"We are only allowing our workforce to reach their full potential when they can be truly authentic in who they are when they walk through the gates," Ms Winter said.

"The Jasper truck has already started so many different conversations onsite and it's now up to Poitrel to make sure the conversation on inclusion and diversity continues."