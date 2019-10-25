Menu
Meet Instastar Ashy Bines’ new neighbour

by ANDREW POTTS
25th Oct 2019 9:09 AM
CONTROVERSIAL fitness guru Ashy Bines has an unexpected new neighbour.

The Instagram star, who recently slimmed down her Mermaid Beach Ashy Bines Transformation Centre at Mermaid Beach, has been joined by a new business in Pacific Square.

Ashy Bines. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen.
Ashy Bines. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen.

A development application has been filed for the former location of Bines' Gym, which has relocated to a different part of the Gold Coast Highway complex.

Instead a 518 sqm site will be taken over by a Salvation Army shop.

The application will go before council by Christmas.

Ashy Bines’ gym at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Ashy Bines’ gym at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Just two months ago, Bines trimmed the number of tenancies she held at the site.

Weekly gym membership fees have dropped from $29.99 to $9.99 and some classes, such as spin, have been axed.

Ms Bines, who has more than 840,000 Instagram followers, has also listed her luxury waterfront Broadbeach Waters home for sale.

