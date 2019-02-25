Meet MAFS newest ‘intruder’, Qld dad Daniel Webb

LADIES - meet the Gold Coast father who is the newest 'intruder' on Married At First Sight.

Daniel Webb, 35, is the local groom who is making his debut on Nine's controversial TV show tonight when he has a mock wedding with a stranger.

Daniel's 'commitment ceremony' will either be with Tamara Joy, 29, from Melbourne or Brisbane local Susie Bradley, 25.

Currumbin Eagles Daniel Webb being tackled during a game in 2018. Picture Glenn Hampson

He has a four-year-old son, works as a car sales broker, and rugby player for the Currumbin Eagles.

Mr Webb said he is looking for someone who gives him butterflies, who is goal orientated, will accept his son, and possibly grow as a family.

Daniel Webb from the Gold Coast is the Married At First Sight intruder. Photo: Instagram



A video was posted of the 'intruders' being introduced to the other contestants with someone saying "the new boy Dan is on the radar".

Labelled "husband stealer" Jessika Power was filmed looking at Mr Webb and said "he's not a snack, he's a meal."

It's been reported the two get "close" on the show.

Daniel Webb from the Gold Coast is the Married At First Sight intruder. Photo: Instagram

Survivor 2016 contestant Sam Webb, told The Daily Telegraph last week that he was "embarrassed" by his brothers appearance on the show and he declined his invitation to be his best man during the mock wedding.

He took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak about his brothers experience.

"No matter how he is portrayed on the show or what critics say, he is my brother and I'll stand by his decisions and what he does till the end of time," he wrote.

Sam Webb with his Mum and brother, Daniel Webb. Supplied image

"Although this is a show I'll never do, I respect everyone who steps out of their comfort zone and gives things a go.

"It's reality TV. You know what your getting yourself into doing it and also watching it.

"So enjoy and get your popcorn ready because things are about to get real.

Mr Webb debut will be aired at 7.30pm on Channel 9 tonight.