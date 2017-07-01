DOUBLE TROUBLE! Meet Gladstone's newest twins, Ava and Boyd

Cree Ezekiela and Tyrone Irwin's twins Boyd and Ava Irwin arrived on June 30, born at the Gladstone Hospital.

IT TOOK six months, a natural birth and breastfeeding two babies at once before it sunk in for Cree Ezekiela that she now has twins.

Ava and Boyd Irwin were born on June 30 at the Gladstone Hospital, two new bubs for Gladstone parents Ms Ezekiela and Tyrone Irwin.

She said since finding out three months in, it's been a stressful time preparing and coming to terms with having twins.

The Gladstone woman of 14 years said it's been an anxious wait for friends, family and everyone on her Facebook.

"I found out when I was three months along, I think I was in shock about it till I had them yesterday," she said.

"I still can't believe I have twins."

Cradling her two newborns Ms Ezekiela said they could not be happier.

The twins aren't Ms Ezekiela's first children but she said already they're bringing new challenges.

On their first night she was getting used to breast feeding two babies at once.

"So far it's been great, but I know that when they get older it could get a little bit crazier," she said.

Shortly before Ms Ezekiela gave birth at the Gladstone Hospital she was due to be taken to another hospital.

But the twins were in too much of a hurry.

Ava was first to arrive and Boyd was born just a minute later.

"The doctors found a cyst on Ava's kidney," she said.

"So as a precaution I was going to go to another hospital, but it's all turned out fine."

The biggest perk of all though is being able to enjoy baby boy and girl shopping.

"I'm actually really excited that I get to buy boy clothes and girl clothes," she said.