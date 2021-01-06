Menu
Mercedes Heymer has released a new children’s book, The Adventures of Buttercup and Marigold.
Meet Gladstone’s newest author

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Gladstone author Mercedes Heymer has released a novel which will kick start your child’s 2021 reading journey.

Her new book, The Adventures of Buttercup and Marigold, follows two Kombi vans who are best friends and go on adventures.

Ms Heymer used to work for Gladstone’s Home Library Service for over 20 years before she retired in 2018.

The Adventures of Buttercup and Marigold by Mercedes Heymer
The Adventures of Buttercup and Marigold by Mercedes Heymer

Now the author goes on adventures with her husband Garry, and their dog, Skipper across Australia.

Ms Heymer is passionate about Kombis and sailing, and loves to share holidays with her three children and six grandchildren.

Her book is based on her own adventures in Australia and Kombi Van, Marigold.

The Adventures of Buttercup and Marigold is set to be released January 8.

The book is available on Austinmacauley.com and Amazon.

For more information, click here.

