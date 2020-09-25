Meet Gladstone’s four new police officers
GLADSTONE Police Station has added some fresh faces to its ranks, with four new officers being placed in the region from southeast Queensland recently.
All four officers attended the same Queensland Police Academy in the Brisbane suburb of Oxley and hope to bring a cohesive feeling to the streets of the Gladstone region.
Meet the four new officers below:
Name: Royce Davidson
Age: 21
Rank: Constable
Hometown: Brisbane
Why he joined the QPS: "Something I have always wanted to do, seeing the good work that police do."
Favourite NRL team: Brisbane Broncos
Name: Tyler Gluias
Age: 26
Rank: Constable
Hometown: Brisbane
What attracted you to become a police officer in Gladstone?: "Just the different work, I haven't been regional properly before.
"A different work environment and a desire to help the community."
Favourite colour: Red
Name: Sam Beaumont
Age: 24
Rank: Constable
Hometown: Brisbane
What are you most looking forward to contributing to Gladstone's ethos?:
"My background is mental health, in that kind of capacity I reckon communication and getting involved in that aspect would really help the community."
Favourite food: Apple pie or chicken wings (not together).
Name: Daniel Good
Age: 24
Rank: Constable
Hometown: Brisbane
Why he joined the QPS:
"Purely for the variety of different jobs you can do, different avenues you can go down everyday.
"So your job is exciting, not just sitting behind a computer everyday daydreaming."
Favourite TV show: Brooklyn 99