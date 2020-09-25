Meet Gladstone’s four new police officers

The four new constables placed in Gladstone from a southeast Queensland Academy said they can't wait to meet the community.

GLADSTONE Police Station has added some fresh faces to its ranks, with four new officers being placed in the region from southeast Queensland recently.

All four officers attended the same Queensland Police Academy in the Brisbane suburb of Oxley and hope to bring a cohesive feeling to the streets of the Gladstone region.

Meet the four new officers below:

Royce Davidson, 21, is the youngest new Gladstone recruit and barracks for his hometown heroes the Brisbane Broncos.

Name: Royce Davidson

Age: 21

Rank: Constable

Hometown: Brisbane

Why he joined the QPS: "Something I have always wanted to do, seeing the good work that police do."

Favourite NRL team: Brisbane Broncos

Constable Tyler Gluias, 26, is from Brisbane originally and his favourite colour is red.

Name: Tyler Gluias

Age: 26

Rank: Constable

Hometown: Brisbane

What attracted you to become a police officer in Gladstone?: "Just the different work, I haven't been regional properly before.

"A different work environment and a desire to help the community."

Favourite colour: Red

Sam Beaumont, 24, is from Brisbane and his favourite food is either apple pie or chicken wings (not together).

Name: Sam Beaumont

Age: 24

Rank: Constable

Hometown: Brisbane

What are you most looking forward to contributing to Gladstone's ethos?:

"My background is mental health, in that kind of capacity I reckon communication and getting involved in that aspect would really help the community."

Favourite food: Apple pie or chicken wings (not together).

Daniel Good, 24, is from Brisbane and his favourite show is the cop classic Brooklyn 99.

Name: Daniel Good

Age: 24

Rank: Constable

Hometown: Brisbane

Why he joined the QPS:

"Purely for the variety of different jobs you can do, different avenues you can go down everyday.

"So your job is exciting, not just sitting behind a computer everyday daydreaming."

Favourite TV show: Brooklyn 99