Meet Gladstone's first LNG apprentices

FOUR lucky Gladstone apprentices have been selected from a pool of more than 1000 eager applicants to start a career in the liquefied natural gas industry this year. The QGC apprentices are a first for Gladstone's LNG industry.

Programmed training services adviser Karen Bellert said the LNG companies were on the search for employees who would stay in Gladstone.

"They are looking for a sustainable workforce,” she said.

Gladstone teen Gemma Reily was one of the lucky ones to score an electrical instrumental apprenticeship with QGC.

The 17-year-old is one of the youngest apprentices and said she was excited to start her five-year apprenticeship.

"I just came out of school last year so it's pretty exciting to be doing this,” she said,

"My dad works for Santos so it's something I've grown up knowing about. It's definitely a different career path to some of my friends who are taking on hair dressing apprenticeships and moving to the city, but I love how unique it is.

"I've always known I wanted to be an operator and this apprenticeship is a great start. I didn't realise how many people had applied, I was totally blown away when I found out.”

Ms Bellert said the recruiting process was tough and took the team three months to find the right recruits.

"In the end I interviewed 70 candidates, we were looking for good behaviour qualities and a passion to work in the field. There was a phone interview, an aptitude test and then the last step was meeting the LNG companies, Santos and QGC who made the final call.