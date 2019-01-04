Menu
SPECIAL DELIVERY: Airlie Rose Meiers was born at 4.34am yesterday , weighing just over seven pounds to proud parents Tara Bernie and Cortney Meiers. She is pictured with her parents and brother, Nash.
Meet Gladstone's first baby born in 2019

Matt Taylor
by
4th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
THREE days after the start of the new year, Gladstone Hospital has finally delivered Gladstone's first baby for 2019.

Airlie Rose Meiers was born at 4.34am yesterday, weighing just over seven pounds to proud parents Tara Bernie and Cortney Meiers.

Airlie joins the couple's two-and-a-half year old son Nash to make a perfect pigeon pair.

Mum Tara said despite being born a few days after New Year's celebrations, she was surprised to find Airlie is the hospital's first bub of the year.

"We were surprised, we certainly didn't know - it's a nice little novelty," she said.

"We were pretty happy that she made it past new years though. We didn't really want her on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day but I guess they come when they're ready.

"We're very happy with the third."

 

Airlie Rose Meiers.
Airlie Rose Meiers. Matt Taylor GLA030119BABY

The couple said their daughter's birth would ensure this time of year would always be extra special.

Having left the hospital for home yesterday, Tara and Cortney are looking forward to raising their young family.

Dad Cortney has been in the Gladstone area since 2000, while Tara has lived in Gladstone for the past four years.

Tara said Nash is still getting used to having a little sister.

"I don't think he understands just yet," she said.

"We keep telling him that she's come out of mummy's belly but I'm not sure he gets it just yet.

"The rest of our family are very excited and very, very chuffed."

babies hospital maternity milestones new year
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

