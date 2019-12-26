Menu
Layton David John Pike, 3, and Hugo Daniel Ivan Pike who was born on December 25
Meet Gladstone’s festive bubs

Eilish Massie
26th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
Ashleigh McLennan and Brenton Pike were overjoyed for the birth of their second son on Christmas day.

Hugo Daniel Ivan Pike was born at 5.20pm and weighed 3810 grams and was 56cm long.

Ashleigh McLennan said she was in labour for 20hours.

She said it is really good to have a Christmas baby.

“My three-year-old was born on Halloween so now i’ve got a Halloween and Christmas baby,” Ms McLennan said.

Karl Carey, Jayden Neil Carey, Aleisha Oliver
“He was due on the 21st but went over to make it to Christmas,” she said.

Mr Pike and Ms McLennan chose Hugo’s middles name in honour of their great-grandparents.

“My partner chose both our sons first names, but Hugo’s middles names are from his great pops,” she said.

Ms McLennan said she could not fault the staff at Gladstone Hospital.

Meanwhile first-time parents Aleisha Oliver and Karl Carey welcomed the birth of their son Jayden Neil Carey on December 24th.

Jayden was born at 5.26pm and weighed about 3265 grams.

Ms Oliver said she was excited to be a first-time parent.

“We picked his name from the very beginning but we chose his middle name in honour of his dad’s pop’s name,” she said. His nanny Karen Oliver she said was “absolutely delighted” by the birth of her grandson.

