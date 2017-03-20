Meet Gladstone's 12 thriving businesses showing off for Adani

PRICELESS: Anthony, Josh, 11 and Vicki Buenen from Gladstone Drafting. The business has a chance to be seen by Adani.

WHEN Indian billionaire Gautam Adani flips to page 15 of the Gladstone Supply Chain booklet, he'll be reading about Anthony Beunen's thriving business.

Mr Beunen, owner of Gladstone Drafting, said he had recently employed more staff to keep up with their workload.

In the past few months he's gone from five staff to seven, in a sign that the work is there, you just need to find it.

"During the boom we were designing new houses, whereas at the moment we're not doing very many new homes, now it's about renovations," Mr Beunen said.

"What we're also seeing more of recently is work in the mining and resource sector in maintenance and as more mines are restarting."

He said the business had to diversify as work slowed down.

In the booklet the 22-year-old business details its shutdown work for Orica during a major safety upgrade, the design of a tower for a mobile gantry walkway at the QCLNG site and its regular work with the Gladstone Area Water Board.

"Being given the opportunity to get in front of these guys at Adani is fantastic because it might be the one booklet they pick up and they say these guys look like they know what they're doing, we'll give them a call," Mr Beunen said.

