Meet Gladstone Hospital's three eager interns

WORK READY: New interns Meg Williamson, Anh Doan and Mik-Kyu Rnee will spend the next 12 weeks at Gladstone Hospital. Mike Richards GLA180118INTN

A TRIO from three diverse cultures are launching their medical careers together at the Gladstone Hospital.

Anh Doan, Mik-Kyu Rnee and Meg Williamson are three of the 35 junior doctors who started their medical internships yesterday at the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

They will rotate between Gladstone, Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast hospitals to learn skills that will help them throughout their medical careers.

Ms Doan moved to Australia from Vietnam about ten years ago and Mr Rnee relocated to Australia from his home at South Korea.

Just days in to settling in at Gladstone the pair felt comfortable because of the town's friendly locals.

"Gladstone so far has been good, the town is nice and quiet, there's some good restaurants and the people are quite nice," Mr Rnee said.

Ms Williamson had just 110 kilometres to travel to her temporary home.

The Rockhampton woman said while she's familiar with Gladstone it had been some time between visits.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said the interns would be mentored by senior staff as they move from life as a medical student into full-time work as a health professional.

"We aim to provide the best experience possible for these young doctors as they begin their careers so they're more likely to want to work in Central Queensland in the long-term," Mr Williamson said.

"As well as outstanding training experiences and exposure to a diverse range of clinical cases and procedures, we highlight the great lifestyle experiences of Central Queensland while they're with us.

"These young doctors are valued members of our team and we welcome them all to their new home."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the interns had worked extremely hard to get to this stage and congratulated them on this significant milestone.

"The Palaszczuk Government recognises we have a role in equipping our future medical workforce with the necessary skills and experience and that's exactly what we're doing," Mr Butcher said.