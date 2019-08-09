Meet Bruce, the dog that Stone & Wood named a beer after

Bruces owner Al Brooks, who operates Gold Cape Electrical in the industrial estate, said people just fell in love with his dog while walking him around the industrial estate on his morning and afternoon routine.

BRUCE is quite oblivious to all the fanfare around him and really just wants another pat.

The red kelpie from Byron Bay has just had a beer named after him and it is hard to imagine anything much more Australian than a local work dog with his own beer.

His name is now officially on the wall at the Stone and Wood Brewery in Byron Bay.

Bruce's personality and smile are so infectious he has managed to capture the hearts of all the people he has met including the crew at Stone and Wood.

Bruce's owner, Al Brooks, who operates Gold Cape Electrical in the industrial estate, said people just fell in love with his dog when he took him for walks on his morning and afternoon routine.

"Each morning, I'll go get my coffee at McTavish with Bruce in tow, and he will mingle there first and then in the afternoon we will come to Stone and Wood and perch up here and have a beer," he said.

"Everyone has taken a shine to him and has come to love him.

"Last Friday while I was working away at my desk I received a message saying they had just brewed up a new Red Ale and that they would love it if they could use Bruce's name as a nod to their most loyal four-legged furry companion."

And of course the answer was an enthusiastic "yes" from the proud dog owner.

Mr Brooks said he increasingly felt that he had snared a very special kelpie.

"Once I got him into puppy school, he fully came into his own," he said.

"He is not a one-trick pony where he just wants to go fetch ball.

"I feel there is something a lot deeper going on there, and he loves affection and loves being around people."

Stone and Wood permanent Byron brewer Joshua Waters said the Red Ale named after Bruce was designed as a hoppy red ale quite similar to their Jasper Ale, which is a part of their permanent range. Bruce's Red Ale is slightly different in that it used American hops and is almost like a session IPA.

"We wanted a nice bright red hoppy, fresh, and sessionable beer," he said.

"All the beers we do in our pilot brew, which is 600 litres, is all fun and experimental in nature.

"The beer can range anywhere between 2 per cent up to 10 per cent, so Bruce's Red Ale fits nicely in the middle."

Bruce's beer is ranged at 5.6 per cent and is a beautiful mahogany red and can be tasted at the Stone and Wood Brewery in the Byron Industrial Estate on Centennial Drive.