Gladstone fireys responded to a hwy medium strip fire in West Gladstone on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to Dawson Hwy and Breslin St at 6.37pm after a member of the public reportedly saw smoke heading across the hwy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the medium strip fire was extinguished on crews arrival.

She said a small patch of chip bark set alight was the cause of the fire.