Meditative power of art

Tracey Bartlett and Ruth Macklin will have their art on show at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens during November

Tracey Bartlett and Ruth Macklin will have their art on show at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens during November

RUTH Macklin and Tracey Bartlett were brought together by their passion for art and will be sharing their creativity throughout the month of November.

The dynamic duo have teamed up to put on an exhibition at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Ms Bartlett’s paintings focus on animals, especially those facing loss of habitat such as elephants and rhinos.

Ms Macklin creates weavings and said each one was a prayer for the endangered animals in Ms Bartlett’s paintings.

Ms Macklin puts colour and feeling into her weavings

Both women are undergoing treatment for stage four cancer but find art a great way to meditate.

“It’s really good for the mind because it stops you thinking all those negative and fearful thoughts,” Ms Macklin said.

Ms Bartlett said life with cancer wasn’t easy.

“We have our moments but that’s the whole point of the art – that’s what’s gotten us through,” Ms Bartlett said.

The artists encourage people to find their passion and follow where it leads.

“You don’t have to be really good at something to start but you get better by practice,” Ms Macklin said.

This rings true for Ms Bartlett who only took up art after her diagnosis in 2012.

Ms Bartlett particulary enjoys painting African animals

She said she didn’t really like art at school but recently had an entry in the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards called F our Seasons.

The piece was symbolic of her feelings and how they are affected by cancer.

By holding their exhibition, the women hope to get people more interested in art and its therapeutic properties.

Opening night is November 2 and there will be wine and cheese.