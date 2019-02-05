Meditation sessions will have you dance to your inner energy

STEP FORWARD: Love and relationship coach Kym Lawn will have her first ever chakradance session today at the Gladstone Inclusion Centre.

A NEW type of meditation is making its way to Gladstone.

Love and relationship coach Kym Lawn will have her first chakradance session today at 6pm at the Gladstone Inclusion Centre.

In ancient meditation the Sanskrit term "chakra” refers to the body's seven main centres of energy, which are said to be aligned with the spine.

Ms Lawn described chakradance as "a style of individual interpretative dance (where) there are no set movements and you move your body to a specifically designed soundtrack”.

She said the benefits included stress relief and connectedness between body and spirit.

"It's a dance where you are encouraged to feel into your body's sensations and express them with movement,” Ms Lawn said.

The practice helped her during her own journey of exploration prompted by a tragic event in 2007.

"My son Tyson passed away from an aggressive form of cancer called Ewing's sarcoma,” Ms Lawn said.

"The Gladstone region and The Observer were amazing in supporting us and fundraising for us.

"Since then I have been on a journey of deep exploration to develop and share tools that have helped me in my own journey thorough grief.”

Ms Lawn said she was drawn to the simplistic nature of chakradance and the concept of "dancing to unblock areas of your life”.

"Truly a profound, simple way to create shifts in your life,” she said.

Her sessions are open to people of all ages, physical abilities, genders and fitness levels.

"The first part of the evening is a short meditation to connect with your body, then there is the dance through the seven chakras,” Ms Lawn said.

"Lights low, eyes downward, it is an internal dance where focus is on self, not others.

"The session is finished with a mandala drawing as an expression of your dance.”

Those interested in participating in one of Ms Lawn's sessions can phone her on 0406182735.

Sessions are $10 and will run weekly.