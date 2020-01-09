Medical practice moving office

Toolooa Family Practice is moving from Toolooa St to the Palms Shopping Centre on Goondoon St

TOOLOOA Family Practice is relocating to The Palms Shopping Complex next week.

An announcement issued by the practice said it was moving due to space issues.

“Please be assured our doctors and staff will remain the same, as will the wonderful service you receive,” the announcement said.

“We will remain a bulk-billing clinic with Dr Arif the only doctor charging a small fee for non-concession-card holders.”

The practice’s last day on Toolooa St will be Tuesday and it will be closed for the rest of the week.

The practice will reopen in the new address on January 20.

“We will still be practising as Toolooa Family Practice and our contact details will remain the same,” the announcement said.

The practice apologised for inconveniences caused and said it looked forward to “continuing your holistic care”.