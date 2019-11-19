Medical centre welcomes full-time GP

NEW FACE: Dr Natalie Cook is the first full time GP at the Calliope Medical centre for years.

AFTER a year and a half of recruiting the Calliope Medical Centre has a full-time GP.

If the name Dr Natalie Cook sounds familiar it is because she has been working in Gladstone region practices for the past eight years.

As a well-respected GP, Dr Cook has brought some of her existing patients with her and has already extended her hours to include Saturday mornings.

“I’m looking forward to working in all areas, nothing in particular, all age groups,” Dr Cook said.

“I’m really excited to be here and I’m planning to stay here long term.”

Dr Cook moved from Russia in 2011 and has fallen in love with the region since then.

“I like the climate and the location,” she said.

“I do have a good relationship with my patients.

“It’s a very rewarding job, you can see the outcome for what you’re doing.”

The Calliope Medical Centre went into voluntary administration in September 2017 due to difficulty hiring and retaining qualified medical practitioners.

The centre reopened as a branch of the GP SuperClinic in 2018 as an allied health service and has been working since then to recruit a full time GP.

Practice manager Annette Coleborn said although she was extremely grateful to finally have a GP the process of moving Dr Cook to Calliope took three months.

“We were lucky to get Natalie because of one of the exemptions,” she said.

“But we had a lot of hurdles. It’s something that’s been needed, the Calliope community is continuously growing.”