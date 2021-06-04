Media cops whopping fine for Pell breach

Cardinal George Pell arrives at his Vatican apartment in September 2020 after he was acquitted of child sex abuse charges in Australia’s highest court. Picture: Victor Sokolowicz,

Australian media companies who published details of George Pell’s conviction on child sex abuse charges despite a gag order have been fined more than $1.1 million

The order was handed down in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Friday after multiple companies entered guilty pleas to 21 charges of contempt of court in February.

“I have found that the media respondents frustrated the suppression order as they diminished its purpose or efficacy by reporting information contrary to the terms of the order,” Justice John Dixon said.

He fined the dozen companies a total of $1,108,000 for contempt of court by breaching a proceeding suppression order.



Cardinal George Pell was acquitted of all the charges in the country’s highest court. Picture: Victor Sokolowicz

The media “usurped” the function of the court in doing so, the judge said.



“They took it upon themselves to determine where the balance ought to lie between Pell’s right to a fair second trial on separate charges by an impartial jury,” Justice Dixon told the court.

The country’s highest ranking Catholic was facing a second trial and a suppression order was put in place to ensure he received a fair second trial. This trial was later aborted.

The Age Company Pty Ltd and News Life Media Pty Ltd were hit with the biggest fines for their breaches.

For three pieces, including an online editorial that ran on The Age website, the company was fined $450,000. The online editorial alone cost the company $200,000.

For a single online article that ran on news.com.au News Life Media was ordered to pay $400,000.

“I am satisfied that the media respondents each took a calculated risk by intentionally publishing the reports,” the judge said on Friday.

He rejected the media organisation’s argument that the breaches were due to an honest, mistaken belief that the reporting would not contravene the order.

The companies pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors after dozens of charges against individual journalists and editors were dropped.

They faced potentially severe penalties, including jail, if convicted.

Multiple outlets published information about a high-profile Australian’s conviction without naming Cardinal Pell or identifying the charges he was found guilty of.

But he was acquitted of all the charges in the High Court and immediately freed from prison in April last year.

The material was published or broadcast in the Herald Sun, Weekly Times, news.com.au, The Courier Mail, Geelong Advertiser, The Daily Telegraph, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, Australian Financial Review, Mamamia, Business Insider, Radio 2GB Sydney and the Today show.

Originally, media companies, editors and journalists were facing a combined 100 charges but they were whittled down over time.

The companies were granted a 28-day stay to pay the fines and must also pay $650,000 in costs.

FINE BREAKDOWN

Herald and Weekly Times Pty Ltd: $2000

News Life Media Pty Ltd – Total: $400,000

Queensland Newspapers Pty Ltd; $1000

The Geelong Advertiser Pty Ltd: $1000

Nationwide News Pty Ltd: $21,000

Advertiser Newspapers Pty Ltd: $1000

The Age Company Pty Ltd: $450,000

Fairfax Media Publications Pty Ltd: $162,000

Mamamia.com.au Pty Ltd: $20,000

Allure Media Pty Ltd: $10,000

Radio 2GB Sydney Pty Ltd: $10,000

General Television Corporation Pty Ltd: $30,000

