Asylum seeker scare campaign goes viral

Medevac Bill: Prime Minister says social media depicts terror-loving refugees trying to get to Australia LUKAS COCH

DARK souls preoccupied by gruesome deaths and children mangled by war will be used by Scott Morrison to explain why some asylum seekers can never "walk our streets".

The posts, which have sparked the attention of law enforcement agencies, show anti-Western sentiments, support for extremist groups, and "likes" of a horrific and grotesque throat slitting.

Pakistani Yahya Tabani, who is also on Manus Island after paying a people smuggler to get to Australia by boat, has posted and liked images too obscene to print.

He shares images of child soldiers, as young as five, kitted out with semi-automatic weapons and appearing to be training for war.

Asylum seekers on Manus and Nauru have been busted sharing pictures on their personal social media accounts of Westerners being beheaded, child soldiers holding assault rifles and blatantly anti-Semitic comments.

Posts shared are anti-Semitic and he has pointed to stories about former prime minister Tony Abbott and his daughter Frances.

He also follows pornographic-type social media sites that are demeaning and denigrating to women.

Pakistani asylum seeker Masaz Nabi, who is also on Manus Island, has "liked" an image of a young European-looking man having his throat cut. It is unclear if the photograph is real or staged.

Nabi follows a group called Fans of Pervez Musharrf, a former president who was issued warrants over allegations he was involved in the 2007 assassination of then Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto.

Underscoring how tapped into the Australian political system some asylum seekers are, Nabi also follows Greens candidate for Dickson Benedict Coyne, Australian Young Greens and refugee groups that agitate for asylum seekers to be brought to Australia.

It is not known if the men have applied, or intend to try, to be treated in Australia.

Mr Morrison told The Courier-Mail there was a reason why Labor's Medevac laws - which will make it easier for asylum seekers to be treated or assessed in Australia - were dangerous.

"These are the sorts of people Labor want to side with over Australia's national security,'' he said. "Our Government will do everything in our power to keep Australia's borders strong in the face of Bill Shorten's moves to make them weaker.

"Bill Shorten can't even make up his mind about reopening Christmas Island to keep Australians safe, but these social media posts and the attitudes they represent are deadly serious.

"The loopholes in Labor's law means people we used to be able to keep away from our shores can now come to Australia. We're doing everything we can to ensure these sorts of people Labor's law would let in won't be walking our streets."

Mr Morrison became the first Prime Minister to tour the Christmas Island detention centre yesterday. It was reopened on advice that asylum seekers could reach the mainland under the new laws.

"Anyone who wants to game the system, understand you won't be able to game your way to the mainland if I have anything to do with it,'' Mr Morrison said. "Every time that people smugglers see me, they see a brick wall. Any time they see Bill Shorten, they see an open door."

Asked if the Government was expecting a rush of asylum seekers to test the new laws, Mr Morrison said the doctors' panel, required under the laws, was still being formed.

"We are ready to respond to that type of demand but I think those who thought that this would be some easy passage to the mainland and would seek to try and take advantage and game the system, well, I think they are getting a very clear message that it won't be as simple as that."

Labor Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek said it was up to the Government to show medical services on Christmas Island were suitable.

"I think it's worth saying that Peter Dutton has brought about 400 people from Manus Island and Nauru recently to Australia for medical treatment and 500 accompanying family members and others,'' she said. "They have all been treated on the mainland, so it's up to the Government to explain why they want to spend this money in this way.

"I think most people understand that what this Government is about is telling lies to create a distraction before an election campaign."