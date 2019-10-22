Menu
UQ Swim Club's Jack Ireland representing Australia. CREDIT: Delly Carr Sports Photography/Swimming Australia.
Medals galore for Ireland and team

NICK KOSSATCH
Andrew Dawson and
22nd Oct 2019 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:42 PM
SWIMMING: University of Queensland and former Gladstone Gladiator swimmer Jack Ireland and his club mates ­Nicole Fielden and Bailey ­Stewart shone at last week's INAS Global Games.

Ireland joined Joshua Alford (Canberra), Mitch Kilduff (Sydney) and Liam Schluter (Sunshine Coast) in winning gold in the 4x50m, 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays, with world records set in each.

Stewart also earned gold in the 4x100m relay after swimming in one of the heats.

Ireland - with club coach and current Australian coach David Heyden watching on - also secured silver in the 400IM as well as another silver and a bronze to finish with a total of six medals.

Fielden was part of a world record-breaking 4x50m freestyle relay team and a member of the bronze medal-winning 4x100m medley team.

Fielden swam a personal best in her backstroke leg.

Aside from his relay medal from his heat swim, Stewart was also a spectacular individual performer, carving huge amounts off his Games entry times to secure places in finals.

Stewart was a recent selection for the Swimming Australia Development Para Team.

Coach Heyden, Ireland, Stewart and Fielden will be joined by fellow UQ swimmer Jack Taylor at the Australian Short Course Championships.

- with Nick Kossatch

