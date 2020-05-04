Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jasleen and Kam Cheema opened Gladstone Valley Tyres on Tank St and hope to help locals.
Jasleen and Kam Cheema opened Gladstone Valley Tyres on Tank St and hope to help locals.
News

Mechanical engineer turns hobby into career

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th May 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW tyre store has opened in the region, helping one Gladstone local turn his hobby of mechanics into a full-time business.

Kam Cheema and wife Jasleen opened Gladstone Valley Tyres on Tank St about four weeks ago.

Mr Cheema’s background is mechanical engineering and he decided to make the move to running a business.

He said his experience gave him the knowledge and skills to provide customers with top quality service.

And despite opening just before coronavirus restrictions took hold, the Cheemas said they were still getting business.

“Because we’re locals of 12 years, we were thinking of how we can help customers who may need help,” Mr Cheema said.

The businesses Facebook page recently had a competition for residents to win a $100 voucher. It also shared discounts on offer.

Services available include new tyres, wheel alignments, suspension and minor servicing.

“Our team is eager to provide an excellent and friendly service to Gladstone and surrounding areas, a place we have grown to love” the couple said.

gladstone business gladstone valley tyres new business gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in custody after police find illicit laboratory

        premium_icon Man in custody after police find illicit laboratory

        News A BARNEY Point man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences including assaulting police after officers executed a warrant at a private residence.

        • 4th May 2020 2:47 PM
        Jeweller reopens after COVID-19 closure

        premium_icon Jeweller reopens after COVID-19 closure

        News Owner said the shop temporarily closed its doors on March 30

        • 4th May 2020 2:43 PM
        Three people in hospital after Calliope crash

        premium_icon Three people in hospital after Calliope crash

        News Two women and a man have been taken to hospital.

        LABOUR DAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

        premium_icon LABOUR DAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

        News It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when – so we’ve...