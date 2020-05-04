Mechanical engineer turns hobby into career

Jasleen and Kam Cheema opened Gladstone Valley Tyres on Tank St and hope to help locals.

A NEW tyre store has opened in the region, helping one Gladstone local turn his hobby of mechanics into a full-time business.

Kam Cheema and wife Jasleen opened Gladstone Valley Tyres on Tank St about four weeks ago.

Mr Cheema’s background is mechanical engineering and he decided to make the move to running a business.

He said his experience gave him the knowledge and skills to provide customers with top quality service.

And despite opening just before coronavirus restrictions took hold, the Cheemas said they were still getting business.

“Because we’re locals of 12 years, we were thinking of how we can help customers who may need help,” Mr Cheema said.

The businesses Facebook page recently had a competition for residents to win a $100 voucher. It also shared discounts on offer.

Services available include new tyres, wheel alignments, suspension and minor servicing.

“Our team is eager to provide an excellent and friendly service to Gladstone and surrounding areas, a place we have grown to love” the couple said.