Mechanic loses licence for half a year

A GLADSTONE mechanic won’t be able to work for the next six months after he was caught drug-driving.

Jason Edward Hammersley, 37, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to the offence.

The court was told Hammersley was caught drug-driving on April 8 – just within five years of driving under the influence on April 16, 2015.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic told the court that Hammersley was a mechanic by trade and required a licence for insurance purposes.

Mr Selic said his client had been laid off due to COVID and was starting to get expressions of interest for work.

Hammersley was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

