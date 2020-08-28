Mechanic got behind the wheel after using meth

A Gladstone mechanic used ice before getting behind the wheel.

A GLADSTONE mechanic got behind the car wheel after he had taken ice to “check the speedo”.

Garry Jeynes, 62, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drug driving.

On June 13 at 5.30am police intercepted Jeynes exiting his car and questioned him about driving.

Jeynes stated he didn’t drive anywhere and said he had turned the car on to “check the speedo on the GPS”.

Jeynes was given a drug test which showed the presence of methamphetamines.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Jeynes was on probation for other drug offences at the time of this offence.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said although Jeynes was in control of the vehicle, he had not driven anywhere.

Mr Pepito said drugs had been a problem for Jeynes but it was a “work in progress.”

Jeynes was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for a year.

