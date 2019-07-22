Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pediatrician makes vaccination to small boy
Pediatrician makes vaccination to small boy
Health

Measles alert issued for Gold Coast

Kirstin Payne
by
22nd Jul 2019 6:52 PM

A MEASLES alert has been issued for the Gold Coast after an infected traveller returned from overseas and attended a local hospital.

The Gold Coast Public Health Unit has warned a person confirmed to have measles attended Robina Hospital Emergency Department yesterday while infectious.

Gold Coast Public Health Unit Staff Specialist Dr Andre Wattiaux said there were only a handful of people in the waiting room at the same time as the infected person.

Those present at the time have all been contacted and provided with advice based on their individual circumstances.

The Public Health Unit is also working to contact those who may have come into contact with the infected person earlier in the week.

Members of the public have been advised to be alert for symptoms of measles.

The initial symptoms can include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore red eyes. This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash which often starts on the face and then becomes widespread over the body.

If you have any of the measles symptoms contact your GP. Patients are urged to call the medical practice first if you think you might have measles, so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading it to others.

The measles vaccine is provided free for any person born after 1965.

More Stories

gold coast health alert measles

Top Stories

    GAPDL announces new chief executive officer

    premium_icon GAPDL announces new chief executive officer

    News He is described as a 'well-known local with high level management experience and a past owner-operator of a very successful business'

    Zonta hands over breast cushions for cancer recovery

    premium_icon Zonta hands over breast cushions for cancer recovery

    News They are used to provide comfort to cancer patients post surgery

    Why Gladstone has been picked as a site for investment

    premium_icon Why Gladstone has been picked as a site for investment

    News The findings were part of the Regional Growth Prospects Report

    Child abduction accused were trying to 'flee' town

    premium_icon Child abduction accused were trying to 'flee' town

    Crime CCTV, public information assisted police in search for car thieves.