Me and My Ride: Raymond's rods

Ray Jurd with his 1965 XP Falcon, Replica of 1923 Ford Tourer and 1978 XC Falcon. Mike Richards GLA021118MAMR

WHEN Ray Jurd was a boy he read hot-rod magazines and dreamt of owning a mean machine.

Eventually he decided to build his own.

"The hot rod is very loosely based on a 1923 Ford Tourer," Ray said.

I couldn't bring myself to cut up an original Tourer so I bought a fibreglass shell and built the rest of the car myself."

It took Ray eight years and he completed the project in 2007.

"I fabricated everything to a technical standard he said.

"The chassis, grill shell, the breather, guards, extractors, all of it.

"The window posts are off a 1928 Ford but other than that there's nothing older on it than 1976.

"It gets a lot of looks but having no roof means my protein levels go up if I drive round with my mouth open."

1965 XP Ford ute

1965 XP Falcon interior. Mike Richards GLA021118MAMR

"I bought this car off a previous next door neighbour nine years ago and restored it," Ray said.

"It's got a 252, which was a beautiful engine in its day, but it's itching for a V8 conversion.

"I did all the work except for the painting and upholstery."

1978 XC Ford Falcon

Ray's 1978 XC Falcon. Mike Richards GLA021118MAMR

Ray bought the Falcon six years ago.

"I worked with Graham Pershouse who'd owned it from new," he said.

"My daughter Megan and I worked on it and she's claimed it now.

"It's got over 400,000km on it and it's in pretty original condition."

Ray's favourite of the trio?

"I couldn't bring myself to part with the rod," he said.

"There's a lot of blood sweat, tears in every part of that car."