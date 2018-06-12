Me and my ride - Bills 1941 Ford GPW 'JEEP'

JEEPING ON: Bill Blows in his 1941 Ford GPW

JEEPING ON: Bill Blows in his 1941 Ford GPW Greg Bray

BILL BLOWS has enjoyed JEEPS all his life.

"My father had a few when I was a little kid," he said.

"I used to sit right behind him on the wheel arch when he was driving."

Bill has been collecting JEEP's for many years.

"Whenever I see one around I grab it," he said.

"I've got five at home and I've owned this one for 10 years now."

Bill's JEEP is a 1941 GPW, which is an acronym for Government Passenger vehicle.

"They were only used in World War 2, they didn't use these in Korea," Bill said.

It was pretty versatile, they made a big imitation rock to the test them and the JEEP conquered all the cars that tried to climb it.

"The leaf springs are sharp on the sides and that allows them to roll, which is why they can keep their feet on the ground.

"A lot of modern 4WD's wouldn't be able to do what this car can do."

In spite of it's rugged looks Bill maintains his JEEP has a pretty good ride quality.

"It handles pretty good, and it's easy to work on," he said.

"The engine is a side-valve 2.2 litre petrol motor which will run on kerosene as well.

"It has a top speed of 60mph (100kph) but I don't like going that fast in it."

Getting parts hasn't presented a problem for Bill either.

"There were so many bought out to Australia during the war I'm always finding bits and pieces," he said.

"I was in Miriam Vale one day and a mate said he had some bits in his shed and that's where the rear seat came from.

"This one looks like it was fitted to take a stretcher across the back."

The JEEP is equipped with a gun holder across the front of the dashboard and a slide out metal hand is the manual right hand turn signal.

Bill admits there's only a few occasions he isn't so keen to drive his JEEP.

"When it's raining and in the winter because it doesn't have any doors," he said.

"But if the hoods on the rain will go straight over the top so I can light a cigarette."

In spite of it's less than basic accessories and driver comfort levels, Bill added that he wasn't the only one who likes the old JEEP.

"It's pretty popular on Anzac Day," he said.