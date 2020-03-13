ME AND MY BOAT: Unique tinny turns heads

Natasha and Dave Mills with their Quintrex Renegade 420 Side Console

Natasha and Dave Mills with their Quintrex Renegade 420 Side Console

WHEN Dave Mills finally bought the boat he’d always wanted, he knew he had to make it special.

The Quintrex 420 Renegade Side Console, named Princess Pasi, pays homage to his wife, Natasha, and how they met.

Dave and Natasha met online in the game Star Wars: The Old Republic where he was a DJ.

Natasha’s name in the game is Pasiphae, but Dave said everyone called her Pasi.

“Princess Pasi is just the name that came about,” Dave said.

With the help of Newprint HRG, Dave got the boat personalised with the name and the couple’s game characters.

“It turns heads everywhere it goes,” he said.

Natasha and Dave Mills' Quintrex 420 Renegade Side Console

The couple generally take the boat around rivers and creeks in the region.

“South Trees Inlet is our favourite spot," Dave said.

“You see everything from dolphins right up at the boat ramp to birds.

“It’s just a gorgeous spot and really good fishing too.”

While Dave fishes, Natasha enjoys taking photos of the wildlife.

“It’s relaxing and takes my mind off of things,” Natasha said. “I leave the fishing to (Dave) and I do all the photography.”

Dave’s favourite fish to catch is grunter, and he’s got a Lowrance 9-inch fish finder on board to help out.

Natasha and Dave Mills' Quintrex 420 Renegade Side Console

He hopes the boat and tech will help him when it comes time for the Boyne Tannum HookUp in May.

Before that though, he has a trip planned to Yellow Patch with the Gladstone Sportfishing Club.

Having spent time out the front of Facing Island previously, Dave has no doubts Princess Pasi will be more than capable of doing the job.

“I can throw in a couple of jerry cans and camping gear and it’ll handle it no problem,” he said.

Although powered by an Evinrude E-TEC 50HP motor, Dave said he preferred to cruise at about 40km/h.

“I know it will go fast, but we drive for comfort,” he said.

Natasha and Dave Mills with their Quintrex 420 Renegade Side Console

The shape of the bow dispersed water, even in choppier conditions.

Dave said he and Natasha were yet to get splashed while driving, which was especially handy on winter mornings.

“It’s just the perfect size,” he said.