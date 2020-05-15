Menu
Me and My Boat – Thomas Hallyburton spent the weekend off Gladstone Harbour in his trailer sailer Bahia
ME AND MY BOAT: Trailer sailer perfect for learning

Sam Reynolds
15th May 2020 5:00 AM
THOMAS Hallyburton had been looking around for a yacht, and when he came across monohull trailer sailer Bahia, decided it was the right fit.

“I was looking at bigger yachts but this was the right price, it was near me and I didn’t have to keep it in the water, which is a big bonus,” Mr Hallyburton said.

“I wanted a bigger boat so I could travel internationally but this is more convenient for the time being.”

And being a novice sailor with little experience, he said Bahia was a good-size boat for learning.

Mr Hallyburton said he bought a book on how to sail, but decided to just take the boat out and see what happened.

“Now I’m learning to trim the sails a little better to get a bit more speed,” he said.

“The first time I went out with the guy who owned it previously, he gave me a couple of little pointers, a couple of lessons.”

Working in industry in the region, but previously from down south, Mr Hallyburton decided to bring the yacht up to the region to go sailing in his time off.

Last weekend, he embarked on his first overnight trip on the yacht since purchasing it earlier this year.

“We went in and around Facing Island, did a lap around the island and camped in one of the bays,” he said.

“We did some trawling out on the ocean – didn’t catch a fish but did some nice diving.”

On-board, amenities are basic.

“There’s a little bed up the front, a couch you can use as a bed and a toilet,” he said.

“But it’s enough to go out for a few days and have some fun, hopefully catch some fish.”

