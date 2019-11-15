ME AND MY BOAT: Preparation makes for perfect fishing

Ship & Sail sales manager Michael Robinson says proper boat maintenance will help avoid unexpected incidents at sea and will also help keep you safe.

STAYING safe on the water is every boaties’ goal but sometimes the lure of heading out to land a big one can distract from proper preparation and maintenance.

Gladstone residents are no strangers when it comes to heading out and wetting a line and most of us do it in a safe and responsible manner.

However life does get in the way and not everyone has an opportunity to head out every weekend.

Often the family boat is left lying dormant for months and only rolled out once school holidays enter full swing.

It’s those boaties who Ship & Sail sales manager Michael Robinson says should be spending extra time on preparing their boat, motor and accessories before heading out.

“Check your trailer and wheel bearings, check your boat is in good structural condition and that everything on it works including radio and electronics as well.

“There’s also that important bit on the back – the outboard or it could be an inboard depending on the vessel – get it checked or serviced so you know when you go out there you are going to make it home.”

Mr Robinson said time can be the enemy for marine batteries and fuel.

“(Old fuel) is probably one of the biggest things we find in this game,” he said.

“Fuel these days doesn’t last very long compared to the old super where it could sit there for two years and not change.

“The new unleaded doesn’t last as long and it loses its kick.

“Sitting there is no good for anything.”

As far as servicing goes, Mr Robinson said boaties should be thinking about that sooner rather than later.

“We do servicing here and so does a couple of others in town, but it becomes the silly season,” he said.

“So to avoid disappointment and missing out I’d recommend booking it in for an annual service or give us a ring for a check over.”

Having the right safety equipment is also a must and Ship & Sail has three levels of safety kits in stock – smooth water, partially smooth and open water kits.

Each kit varies in its contents with the open water kit containing an EPIRB and flare kit – two open water essentials.

Mr Robinson said boaties were getting better at preparation, but compliancy was always an issue.

“MSQ (Maritime Safety Queensland) and VMR (Volunteer Marine Rescue) make people aware … it’s getting better but still very scary,” he said.

“You don’t want to head out and only get halfway.”

MSQ general safety tips