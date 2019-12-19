ME AND MY BOAT: Perfect mix of racing and leisure

Anthony Contance and his crew sail Intriigue in Gladstone Harbour

Anthony Contance and his crew sail Intriigue in Gladstone Harbour

FROM high-intensity racing to leisurely island cruising, this boat can do it all.

Intriigue is a Corsair F-27 designed by Ian Farrier and built in California, USA.

Owner Anthony Constance said the multihull boat was a great all-round package.

“It is a great platform for comfy cruising up to two weeks that you can race successfully, fish, dive and spear off,” Mr Constance said.

Anthony Contance's boat Intriigue on Gladstone Harbour

Mr Constance and his partner Claire race the boat at the Port Curtis Sailing Club with their crew.

“We try to represent the club at away events such as Airlie Beach Race Week, the Bay to Bay and Surf to City as much as possible,” Mr Constance said.

He said Airlie Beach Race Week saw Intriigue sail past “huge, professionally crewed 70-80ft monohull yachts at over 23 knots”.

The boat has a competitive history dating back to the 1988 Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race.

Mr Constance said in its racing career, the boat had placed first in events like the Magnetic Island Race Week, Moreton Bay Class and PCSC Club Championships, among others.

When he’s not racing, Mr Constance said he loved cruising between the Keppels and Seventeen Seventy.

Anthony Constance's boat Intriigue at Shelving Beach, Great Keppel Island

Built in 1988, the boat is now age 31 and has undergone some modifications.

Lightweight racing foils, a lengthy bowsprit and a custom-built sail are among the long list of modifications.

“Inside remains almost as it was out of the factory, except for the fitting of a modern stereo, a new VHF and navigation equipment” Mr Constance said. “A true testament to the build quality of the boat.”

Mr Constance said the modifications made the boat a one-of-a-kind.

“One really cool thing is that even though it’s a fast sailing, seaworthy multihull, it can also be towed down the highway with relative ease,” he said.

“It’s a great all-round boat that is time proved, robust, fast, safe and comfortable.”