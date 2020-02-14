ME AND MY BOAT: ‘Perfect’ Gladstone boat

Seamus O'Connor says the Quintrex 460 Renegade SC is the perfect Gladstone boat

THE water is a quintessential part of life in the Gladstone Region, so it's no wonder Seamus O'Connor opted for a boat that would give him plenty of options.

Mr O'Connor and his partner Hannah purchased their Quintrex 460 Renegade Side Console about 18 months ago and haven't looked back.

"It's one of the perfect Gladstone boats," Mr O'Connor said.

"You can fish up the estuaries and fish out the front in the reef if you want."

Mr O'Connor said it was a good all-rounder for the area so didn't tie him to a specific boat type.

Hannah Sbeghen reels in a big one on the Quintrex 460 Renegade SC

He said he enjoyed exploring and at the moment, his favourite place to head out was out the front along some of the wrecks.

Keen to chase tuna, nannygai and barramundi, Mr O'Connor has some tech to help reel in a big one.

Seamus O'Connor shows off his catch on his Quintrex 460 renegade SC

The boat is equipped with a Hummingbird side scanner and an electric motor, as well as offshore safety gear for heading out to the reefs.

"Between the sounder and the electric motors, it's pretty good for chasing barra around or heading straight out the front," he said.

Seamus O'Connor's Quintrex 460 Renegade SC

The high sides of the boat help provide a fairly stable day out on the water.

"It's not the highest side you can get so it's not the most ideal reef boat," Mr O'Connor said.

"But it's a compromise for everywhere and it's stable enough and comfortable enough for two people."

Mr O'Connor said the boat was a great size, easy to launch by yourself and could be towed with ease.

Seamus O'Connor's Quintrex 460 Renegade SC

He said he tried to put the boat to use at least every two weeks, usually for half-day trips and said a boat was "definitely" an investment to make in Gladstone.

"You've got to embrace what Gladstone is which is fishing," he said.

"We have excellent fishing here and we're so lucky to have it."