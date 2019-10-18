Me and My Boat: It’s all about family for IT guru

Dave Lindley — October edition of Me and My Boat. Dave owns a Haines Hunter 19C originally built in the 1970s. It has a 130hp four-stroke Honda outboard on the back. (L to R): Jackson Lindley, Max Lindley, Dave Lindley and Leo Lindley.

IT’S definitely a work in progress with plenty of history behind it but Dave Lindley’s Haines Hunter 19C still has some life left.

An information and communications technology supervisor for Trev’s Security by day and the Boyne Tannum HookUp’s IT guru during his spare time, Dave hasn’t had much time to work on the 19-footer lately.

But considering it’s been in the Lindley family for more than 35 years, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Dave’s father Leo used to take it out with the likes of Pat O’Reilly and Trevor Laver but now its main purpose is for family fishing and camping trips.

Originally built in the 1970s, it was purchased during the 1980s and is likely to see action well into the 2020s.

And while that action is limited these days, there’s still plenty of family memories being forged — particularly on Curtis Island.

“We mainly go over to The Oaks. At Christmas time we usually try and get over there,” Dave said.

“We take the 4WD and camper trailer with the boat over there as well.

“We definitely don’t do it as much as we should … it’s spending a bit too much time sitting at home at the moment than any other boat.”

When the Lindleys aren’t Christmas camping on Curtis Island, Dave still finds an excuse to get there on weekends if time permits.

“We’ll go up to Turtle St and do a bit of fishing around the locals,” he said.

“I don’t go out too far too often but sometimes we’ll make a day of it by spending a bit of time on the beach and go have a fish.”

Dave Lindley Haines Hunter 19C has a 130hp four-stroke Honda outboard.

Now Dave is on a slow path to restoring the grand old girl.

“It needs a bit of cleaning up and money spent on it,” he said.

“The plan is to tidy the inside up a bit, the hull is pretty good. I’ll put a new canopy on it but it’s getting the time to do it.”

Dave Lindley with sons Jackson, 14, and Max, 8, and his dad Leo Lindley.

The boat is currently equipped with a 130hp Honda four-stroke outboard after originally sporting a 190hp Johnson two-stroke.

“It definitely doesn’t have the punch it had when the two-stroke was on it but it’s pretty economical on fuel,” Dave said.

“The one thing with the Haines is it just clouds through any sort of swell.

“We used to go skiing behind it towing a toboggan, the old man used to go skindiving off it and fishing so it’s an all-purpose hull whereas the new ones seem to be set up for one purpose.”