ME AND MY BOAT: Angler’s dream could be yours

THERE may be no fishing at this year’s Boyne Tannum HookUp, but there’s still a chance to win plenty of prizes, including a Sea Jay 630 Vision worth $850,000.

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said the Vision was a superior fishing boat.

The boat is 6.3m long and powered by a 150hp Yamaha 4-stroke outboard motor.

“It gets to 40km/h in about 4.5 seconds which is excellent for this size boat,” Ms McGuire said.

Opening up the throttle in test drives had the boat reach up to 70km/h with a fuel rate of 1.2L/km.

The fuel rate drops to about 0.5L/km when cruising at a more comfortable family fishing speed, Ms McGuire said.

“With the 210-litre underfloor fuel capacity, the family has the capability to get out wide to their favourite fishing locations and the fuel not costing too much to put fish on the dinner table,” she said.

Boyne Tannum HookUp major prize, a Sea Jay 630 Vision features a large centre console and 150hp Yamaha 4-stroke motor

Ms McGuire said serious anglers would be impressed by the boat but it was also perfect for families.

“The best thing about the Vision is the family can still go day cruising or tow a tube loaded with kids around for entertainment and not have the fuel consumption cost too much,” she said.

“There’s ample room for the family to hang out and enjoy their day on the water.”

The centre console allows for easy movement around the whole boat, and provides protection from the elements, giving passengers a dry ride in choppy conditions.

With a large centre console, there’s also plenty of space for personal belongings and tech like the Raymarine Element 9 fishfinder, installed by Modern Marine Electronics.

Modern Marine Electronics' Danielle Welsh and Gavin Howard check out the boat’s tech

The boat’s “clean and practical” layout is perfect for family trips.

“It has a raised platform in the bow with plenty of storage underneath and an excellent observation deck for casting,” Ms McGuire said.

“This also makes it easy for the deckhand kids on-board to access the anchor, so Mum and Dad can stay behind the centre console as the family moves between fishing spots.”

And with so much floor area, there’s plenty of space for eskies to hold your catch.

“Large side pockets run the length of the craft for storage and a dedicated tackle tray with drink holders is built into the rear transom,” Ms McGuire said.

“And most of all, every serious fishing boat needs lots of rod holders and the Vision has more than 10.”

Event co-ordinator Rebecca Long demonstrates how big the Sea Jay 630 Vision is

The Sea Jay will be parked outside the three local tackle shops in the lead up to the Boyne Tannum Virtual HookUp May 1-3.

To register for a chance to win five tinnies, a waverunner and this major prize boat, visit boynetannumhookup.com.au.