Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr John McVeigh MP, Federal Member for Groom. Thursday, 11th Apr, 2019.
Dr John McVeigh MP, Federal Member for Groom. Thursday, 11th Apr, 2019. Nev Madsen
Politics

McVeigh sympathises with Miles family, backs legal process

Tom Gillespie
by
17th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GROOM MP John McVeigh says he sympathises with the Miles family's fight against the National Disability Insurance Scheme to get care for their son Lachlan.

Dr McVeigh, who has intimate knowledge of the situation and organised meetings between Lachlan's mother Rhonda and then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last year, said he believed legal action was the best course.

Toowoomba's Lachlan Miles and his mother Rhonda met with then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to try to resolve the family's issues with the NDIS.
Toowoomba's Lachlan Miles and his mother Rhonda met with then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to try to resolve the family's issues with the NDIS. Contributed

"I am aware that Mrs Miles has also had many meetings with senior NDIS representatives and that Lachlan has had numerous very high value self-managed plans and subsequent reviews which have further increased the support provided to Lachlan," he said in a statement.

"I can completely accept that Mrs Miles still remains dissatisfied with the interaction between two independent agencies - NDIS and Queensland Health.

"It is now appropriate that these matters are dealt with by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal."

Mrs Miles accused the Groom MP of "fencing-sitting" on what was an important issue.

"After this meeting (with Mr Turnbull), McVeigh went to ground and the reason I think is he's had to toe the party line," she said.

"The party line is that the NDIS is fully funded."

More Stories

disability support john mcveigh lachlan miles national disability insurance scheme nurse rhonda miles toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Students get crazy for a cause at Clinton

    premium_icon Students get crazy for a cause at Clinton

    News Find out how student council is selflessly raising money for kids in need.

    RIPPED OFF: Data shows thousands of Gladstone workers dudded

    premium_icon RIPPED OFF: Data shows thousands of Gladstone workers dudded

    News Industry Super Australia has analysed ATO data from 2016-17.

    Nights set to heat up with pressure above, below region

    premium_icon Nights set to heat up with pressure above, below region

    News Kick off the blankets, it's about to get warmer.

    20+ QUESTIONS: How LNP's Ken O'Dowd responded

    premium_icon 20+ QUESTIONS: How LNP's Ken O'Dowd responded

    Politics O'Dowd hopes to remain as the federal representative of Flynn