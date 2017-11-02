McGrath Foundation appoints new nurse

GUARDIAN ANGEL: New breast care nurse Sally Haley will be providing support for patients like Deidre Prizeman.

GUARDIAN ANGEL: New breast care nurse Sally Haley will be providing support for patients like Deidre Prizeman.

BREAST cancer sufferers in Gladstone have been boosted by the appointment of a new McGrath Foundation breast care nurse to the region.

Sally Haley has stepped into the position to provide psychological and emotional support and education to patients and their families.

One of those women benefiting from Sally's appointment is Gladstone woman Deidre Prizeman.

"Sally fills a lot of gaps between your oncologist and your surgeon, and little bits and pieces of information that people don't necessarily remember to tell you, and you don't think to ask,” Ms Prizeman said.

"Having Sally there to bring that information to you, and make sure you're OK with everything so you understand what's happening, and what's coming up next, is really important.

"I know I can come in and just talk about things.

"Sally presents me with all the information she can, without telling me what I should and shouldn't be doing, because everyone's different.”

According to The McGrath Foundation, 17,000 women and 150 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

The service is completely free and provides ongoing support, relying on donations to fund staff.

Ms Haley said the service was targeted to men and women.

Ms Prizeman said it was imperative breast care nurses got the support they needed. "It would leave a huge void without the foundation and you'd sort of just be left treading water I guess,” she said.

The McGrath Foundation: By the numbers

56,000 families have been supported by McGrath breast care nurses since 2005

17,000 women and 150 men are diagnosed every year

1 in 8 women are diagnosed before the age of 85

Funding a McGrath breast care nurse costs $390,000 over three years

For help and support, contact Gladstone nurse Sally Haley on 4976 3129

Pink stumps

Registrations for the McGrath Foundation's Pink Stumps Day are now open.

Pink Stumps Day provides an opportunity for local schools, clubs, businesses and families to host their own Pink test match during summer, with the official day on Saturday 17 February 2018.

Participants can register their match any time during summer, with registrants receiving a Pink Stumps Day cricket kit upon registration.

The Kit includes pink stumps, a bat, a ball, bails and a donation collection box.