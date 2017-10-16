McDonald's owners put on a show for McHappy day

PARTY FOR A CAUSE: Tiffany Falls, Leanne and Nathan Patrick, Jodie Brammer and Corrine Falls are all dressed up for the day.

PARTY FOR A CAUSE: Tiffany Falls, Leanne and Nathan Patrick, Jodie Brammer and Corrine Falls are all dressed up for the day. Julia Bartrim

McHAPPY Day has extra significance for the owners of Boyne Island McDonald's Leanne and Nathan Patrick.

Saturday was the fourth time the Patricks have put on a McHappy Day (McDonald's nationwide fundraising day for Ronald McDonald House Charities).

A year ago the Patricks' son was in an intensive care unit in Brisbane.

"He is fine now but not every parent is as lucky as me,” Mrs Patrick said.

"I'm a McDonald's owner but I'm a mum, and I've had a very seriously ill child and I saw the true meaning of Ronald McDonald House, up close and personal.”

The Patricks pulled out all the stops to create a family friendly event for McHappy Day.

"Four years ago when we moved here and opened Boyne, (Nathan) wanted to do something a little bit different for McHappy Day and give back to the community,” Mrs Patrick said.

"We decided we'd invite schools to come and play (music).

"When we started we only had three schools, and three years later we have 11 schools performing dance, instrumental, and choir.”

The event now runs for the entire day.

Originally the Patricks intended to host the day at their restaurant but with rain threatening, they were grateful for the use of the hall at Tannum Sands State High.

Mrs Patrick said the event was truly a community effort with just under $5000 in prizes donated by local businesses.

She said it gave young musicians and dancers a chance to perform to an audience.

"They are not being adjudicated or judged, there's no awards, no pressure, just fun,” she said.

The Nathans raised $5500 on the day for Ronald McDonald House.

"It's truly amazing how generous our community can be,” Mrs Patrick said.