McDelivery launches for Gladstone’s outlets

McDonalds restaurant owner Tony Ward, pictured with employee Shane Banks, said McDelivery is extremely safe option as it rolls out from tomorrow

GLADSTONE’S fast food delivery scene is set to gain another competitor, as McDelivery launches in three Gladstone restaurants.

Gladstone City, Kin Kora and Kirkwood will have access to the McDonald’s service from tomorrow.

McDonald’s Gladstone restaurant owner Tony Ward said he was pleased to bring McDonald’s McDelivery to as much of the community as he was able to.

“We greatly appreciate the support of all of our customers and we hope McDelivery will assist more people to enjoy their favourite products,” Mr Ward said.

Mr Ward said there were several factors which drove McDelivery’s introduction to the port city.

“Consumer demand, it is what our customers want,” he said.

“As well as that obviously it is very convenient, it’s contactless and therefore safe.

“But primarily it is consumer demand, people want convenience, that’s been highlighted during COVID times due to lockdowns.”

Mr Ward said McDonald’s would happily have launched McDelivery in Gladstone sooner but they had not had a delivery company available.

“Now that we have DoorDash operating in Gladstone, that’s been the perfect platform for us to launch,” he said.

Mr Ward said he thought McDelivery was extremely safe despite the COVID-19 pandemic which is gripping the nation currently.

“It is a very well proven platform and not really new anymore,” he said.

“It operates globally and extensively in Australia so I would consider it extremely safe.”

Mr Ward said the delivery zones for each of the three restaurants were determined by the delivery driver and the ability to deliver.

“Broadly speaking it is 2.5 to 3 kilometres around the restaurant,” he said.

To order via McDelivery download the DoorDash app and search for McDonald’s then process your order.

The restaurant will prep your order, and a DoorDash driver will make a contactless delivery to you shortly after.