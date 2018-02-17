McCosker's purr-fect solution to a muddy problem

APPRECIATIVE: Betty Bridge with cat Pixie, 10 months, has recently had her driveway fixed by McCosker's.

IT WAS the phone call that probably saved a few marriages.

"The kennel helpers' cars would get caked in mud from my driveway and I'm sure their husbands weren't impressed with the muck they were taking home," RSPCA cat care co-ordinator Betty Bridge said.

With over 30 cats in foster care, a team of nine volunteers visit Ms Bridge's kennels twice a day to help clean cages and feed the animals.

"Whenever it rained, the drive would be chewed to pieces so they'd drive on the grass, which made things worse," she said.

One of the volunteers put out a call for help, which was answered by McCosker Contracting.

A machine and a few loads of road base arrived soon afterwards.

It took a few hours to spread and pack down, but the new driveway passed the test during recent rain.

"Not one bit of mud has been tracked into my house since, and the volunteers aren't taking chunks of the driveway mud home now," Ms Bridge said.