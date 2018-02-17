Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

McCosker's purr-fect solution to a muddy problem

APPRECIATIVE: Betty Bridge with cat Pixie, 10 months, has recently had her driveway fixed by McCosker's.
APPRECIATIVE: Betty Bridge with cat Pixie, 10 months, has recently had her driveway fixed by McCosker's. Matt Taylor GLA160218CATS
Gregory Bray
by

IT WAS the phone call that probably saved a few marriages.

"The kennel helpers' cars would get caked in mud from my driveway and I'm sure their husbands weren't impressed with the muck they were taking home," RSPCA cat care co-ordinator Betty Bridge said.

With over 30 cats in foster care, a team of nine volunteers visit Ms Bridge's kennels twice a day to help clean cages and feed the animals.

"Whenever it rained, the drive would be chewed to pieces so they'd drive on the grass, which made things worse," she said.

One of the volunteers put out a call for help, which was answered by McCosker Contracting.

A machine and a few loads of road base arrived soon afterwards.

It took a few hours to spread and pack down, but the new driveway passed the test during recent rain.

"Not one bit of mud has been tracked into my house since, and the volunteers aren't taking chunks of the driveway mud home now," Ms Bridge said.

Related Items

Topics:  cats helping hand mccosker contracting rspca adoption centre

Gladstone Observer
WATCH: Man rushed to hospital after serious traffic crash

WATCH: Man rushed to hospital after serious traffic crash

A DRIVER has flipped his car onto its roof in a dramatic single-vehicle crash along Rosedale Rd that left onlookers fearing the worst.

REVEALED: Why I killed Rocky's giant crocodile

Solicitor Rowan King (front) with Luke Stephen Orchard as they leave Rockhampton Court.

"I shot the crocodile," Orchard said in his interview with police.

113 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 50 jobs taking applications right now.

Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of job opportunities.

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened, trains restarted after bush fire

FILE PHOTO: Dave Hodgson from Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade in 2011.

The fire caused significant smoke across the highway.

Local Partners