TRAGIC: M’boro motorcyclist killed in crash identified

Carlie Walker
by
1st Jun 2020 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:14 PM
Damian Lawton has been identified as the man who was killed in a crash on Saturday in Maryborough.
Damian Lawton has been identified as the man who was killed in a crash on Saturday in Maryborough.

A HEARTBREAKING memorial has been erected at the site where a young motorcyclist was killed on Saturday.

Damian Lawton, 26, was killed when he collided with a Holden Barina at the intersection of Woodstock and Neptune streets.

On Monday, his father Ronald Lawton and partner Rayleigh Burke were at the site where messages, flowers and photos had been left by mourning family and friends.

Ms Burke told 7NEWS Wide Bay he was a selfless giver and a genuine carer.

"He smiled with his eyes and his ears," she said.

Damian Lawton was killed in a crash on Saturday.
Damian Lawton was killed in a crash on Saturday.

She said he was admired by everyone who knew him.

His father said he felt totally lost without his son.

According to police, officers were called to the scene on Saturday after complaints of excessive noise.

Damian was allegedly evading police when he went through a stop sign and collided with the car.

He died at the scene.

Maryborough’s Damian Lawton was killed in a crash on Saturday.
Maryborough’s Damian Lawton was killed in a crash on Saturday.

